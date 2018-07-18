Harry Kewell, Gareth Southgate's baton has been passed on to you

Without a doubt, the song of the summer... ‘Looking back to when we first met, I cannot forgive and I cannot forget, Southgate your the one, you still turn me on, football’s coming home again.’

Well football didn’t quite come home in the shape of a Jules Rimet Trophy. But football certainly came home to the Nation and certainly to the town of Crawley in the sense of restored pride and passion.

Harry Kewell

Gareth Southgate’s coming home... to Lidl



Every pub, club and local drinking establishment was absolutely full to the rafters for the England games. To me that summed up two things, firstly, the people of this magnificent town are ready to come together as one and get behind local boy Gareth Southgate’s amazing England team. But secondly and most importantly the hunger for a successful football team in the Town is there for all to see.

Reds sign former QPR striker Grego-Cox



Harry Kewell - that baton is quite firmly passed on to you. It’s time for you to make something of this Town’s football club.

HK has made several impressive signings this summer with the likes of strikers Ollie Palmer, Reece Grego-Cox and midfielder George Francomb joining the club.

Yes the likes of Enzio Boldewijn, Jordan Roberts and Josh Yorwerth have departed for pastures new. But that just means it’s time for the next generation of Reds players to step up to the plate.

Excited isn’t the word. Harry has now had the opportunity to revamp a squad which was never his in the first place. Now is the time for us, the fans to see exactly what Harry and Warren have in the locker and see just what they’ve built over the summer.

The club off the pitch have certainly played there part, thanks in particular to Kelly Derham and Joe Comper, not to mention the new sponsor ‘The Peoples Pension’. Over 1000 local school children have been handed brand new Crawley Town shirts. It’s an absolutely fantastic initiative by the club. One I hope reaps the rewards in years to come with the next generation of Reds fans.

With only a few weeks to go until the big kick off at Cheltenham Town on the 4th August, you can feel the excitement building amongst the Crawley faithful. If the Reds get off to a good start that will encourage the football loving public of the town to sit up and take notice.

'He’s a Crawley lad, of course football's coming home' - Town gets behind its favourite son