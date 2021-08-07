Hartlepool United 1 Crawley Town 0 RECAP: Reds sunk by late Pools winner on opening day

Ben Killip: Wasn’t troubled in the first half, distribution could have been better. 6

Jamie Sterry: Busy in the opening period, two good crosses. Pools’ best player first half, superb crosses into the box. 7

David Ferguson: Had a good opening 7 minutes in, curled effort wide. Got forward well. 7

Gary Liddle: Took an early knock but assured throughout. 6

Timi Odusina: Full of running next to Liddle, tracked back well. 6

Neill Bryne: Solid enough home debut from the summer signing, missed a good chance at the back post to score. 6

Mark Shelton: Full of running in the midfield three. 6

Nicky Featherstone ©: Cool and calm in possession. 7

Gavan Holohan: Similar to Shelton, full of energy and running. Had a great chance early on but fired wide. 6

Luke Molyneux: Keen to make an impression and seize his chance, linked up well with Olomola. 6