Hartlepool United v Crawley Town LIVE: Reds visit newly-promoted Pools in season opener
It's the day Crawley Town supporters have been waiting all summer for - the first Saturday of the 2021-22 League Two campaign.
The Reds will look to get the new season off to a winning start away at newly-promoted Hartlepool United this afternoon (3pm). And you can follow all the action here with our live blog. Just scroll down the page for fresh updates as the game progresses
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Crawley Town (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:56
- Hartlepool United mark their return to EFL action against Crawley Town at Victoria Park this afternoon.
- It’s been over four years since Pools’ last League Two match.
- Pools doubts: Mark Cullen (hamstring)
- Pools outs: Joe Grey (back), Tom Crawford (illness)
- Team news from 2pm
Huge queues at The Vic as we approach KO
Great atmosphere inside The Vic today, Sweet Caroline has already been blasted out.
Now Two Little Boys is getting a good airing ahead of KO, which is 10 minutes away here.
Queues still back to the Mill House here
And the players are out. Here we go.
The team sheet has landed...
Rich Mennear here on the live blog today, a rare appearance so bear with me...
We’ll have all the news and match action and analysis from The Vic throughout the afternoon.
Pools are back in the EFL! Turnstiles are open and the crowds are heading in. Weather fine at the moment, showers forecast for later but pitch looking in fine condition.
Here we go then, the first Pools XI of the season
An hour until team news - check out our predicted line-up
The opening day line-up is always a tough one to call. Take a look at our prediction for Pools’ XI and bench by clicking the link below...
Injury latest from Pools
“There’s only Joe Grey really,” Challinor said. “Obviously Joe has come back and we’re still being a little bit careful with him.
“He’s the only one that’s anything significant and you can say he’s definitely not going to be involved in the game.
“Apart from that, I think everyone will want to play. It’s a special day for the football club, especially for the supporters and a day that every single player would want to be walking out of that tunnel with a starting shirt on their backs in order to go and hopefully perform and make it a special day for us in terms of coming away with three points.”
Challinor on Crawley Town
The Pools boss said: “Crawley will undoubtedly provide a tough test for us as will every game this season but it’s the same thing as I said in the National League.
“The thing at the start of the season is you go into it a little bit less prepared because you don’t have many games to go off and personnel can change quite a bit during pre-season.
“You can have ideas but what we’ve seen of Crawley is minimal and the information we’ll be giving players is probably less than what you will later in the season.
“You have to trust in the players’ abilities to make good decisions on the pitch and get answers on the pitch.
“We can help from the side and what we think will happen but the reality of what happens on a Saturday can be very different so it’s important our players are able to recognise the way to win the game and open the opposition up. Hopefully that will be the case.”
Luke Molyneux ready to be adaptable in order to get games at Pools
Molyneux was a bit part player in Pools’ promotion season but is ready to play wherever he’s needed in order to get on the pitch regularly.
“In pre-season I’ve been in quite a few different positions,” he said. “I’ve been up front, centre-mid, played in a 10.
“I’ve been all over the place but I’m quite an adaptable player, I just like to get on the ball and I’m comfortable on the ball wherever I am on the pitch so wherever the gaffer wants me, I’m ready to play in those positions.
“I’m comfortable anywhere but as long as I have one set position I can play week-in, week-out then it’ll be fine for me. Still if I need to do a job somewhere else, I’ll do it.”
Looking good
Can’t wait to be back here. Who will be heading to The Vic this afternoon?