Hartlepool United v Crawley Town LIVE: Reds visit newly-promoted Pools in season opener

The Pools boss said: “Crawley will undoubtedly provide a tough test for us as will every game this season but it’s the same thing as I said in the National League.

“The thing at the start of the season is you go into it a little bit less prepared because you don’t have many games to go off and personnel can change quite a bit during pre-season.

“You can have ideas but what we’ve seen of Crawley is minimal and the information we’ll be giving players is probably less than what you will later in the season.

“You have to trust in the players’ abilities to make good decisions on the pitch and get answers on the pitch.