Hat-trick hero Smith: 'This season we have got to make sure we conduct ourselves right'

Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith is sure his side can win the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup this year after his semi-final hat-trick heroics.

Reds lost to Brighton and Hove u23s in the final at the Amex last season after a lacklustre display. But Harry Kewell's side have a chance to make amends after reaching the final with a resounding 6-0 win over SCFL Premier side Saltdean United thanks to Smith's hat-trick, a Panutche Camara brace and a strike from Mark Randall.

And Smith said there was a desire for the club to get into the final again, and that showed in Tuesday night's semi.

He told the club's website: "It was a strong team we put out. We felt that we wanted to get to the final again after last year, we know we want to put it right this season.

"I felt we conducted ourselves well, we moved the ball around well, link-up play was good and we kept a clean sheet as well which was positive."

The Reds played a different system with no recognised striker. And that bore fruit for the Reds' skipper.

He said: "It’s something we have been working on, the gaffer spoken about it on the training field and in team meetings as well. I thought it worked well tonight. I don’t know if we will use it in the league but it’s something we can use if we need to."

And now Smith wants his players to prove something following the defeat in last year's showpiece final and believes they can triumph.

He said: "Last season we let ourselves down and especially the fans because it was a good turnout and we didn’t put on a show for them.

"This season we have got to make sure we conduct ourselves right, play well, play our way and I am sure we can win the tournament."

Harry Kewell's side will face either Brighton again or Pagham in the final on May 9, and their semi takes place next Tuesday (March 13).

Watt’s going on? Former Crawley Town, Arsenal and Leeds United player in hilarious red card mix-up



Crawley Town Community Foundation: Getting involved with the People’s FA Cup

Smith hat-trick sends Crawley through to second successive Senior Cup final