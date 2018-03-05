Have you got your Pay What You Can ticket? If not, you had better hurry

Crawley Town have already sold more than 1,600 tickets for the Pay What You Can fixture against Swindon Town on Easter Monday, April 2, kick off 3pm.

If you want to sit in the West Stand the club’s advice is to book your tickets now, as there is only limited availability and they expect the West Stand to be sold out very soon.

Remember, you can buy up to six tickets for the PWYC fixture and the minimum price per ticket is £1.

