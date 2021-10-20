Peter Bateup from Haywards Heath had an unforgettable match day experience at the American Express Community Stadium (the Amex) on Saturday (October 2), when he, his family and friends met Bobby Zamora.

The day out was for Peter and nine others and offered stylish hospitality from the American Express corporate box during the Albion match against Arsenal.

“It was my birthday earlier this month, so what a fantastic way to celebrate,” said Peter, adding that he had a wonderful time with his family and friends.

Bobby Zamora with the American Express competition winners before the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium on October 2. Picture: James Boardman.

“The Amex corporate box was fabulous,” he said.

“As for the match, it would have been nice if we had won, but I think a draw was the right result.”

“Meeting Bobby was amazing,” Peter added, saying that the striker is a ‘legend’ in his family.

“My brother’s cat is even named after him, so to get to meet him was brilliant.”

The competition, which was courtesy of American Express, the main partner of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC), marked the ten-year milestone since the Amex officially opened.

It ran in July and August in this paper and our sister titles.

Peter’s prize also included a pre-match tour of the stadium, exclusive use of the American Express corporate box with a buffet meal and drinks, half time and post-match refreshments and complimentary match day programmes.