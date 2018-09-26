Haywards Heath Town v Three Bridges - video slideshow

Haywards Heath Town beat Three Bridges at Hanbury Stadium on Tuesday night.

Karly Akehurst scored both goals in the win. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - you can see a slideshow of his pictures above.

Celebrations after Akehurst's first goal. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Celebrations after Akehurst's first goal. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Town beat Three Bridges to pick up first home league win - full match report | Burgess Hill Town selected as Kick It Out’s South Representative for Non-League Day | Hassocks' star says it was 'a great feeling' to score first senior goal - plus action picture slideshow