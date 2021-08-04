Here is Crawley Town's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers
Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How do they expect Crawley Town to fare this season?
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:00 pm
Crawley Town ended last season in mid-table – their highest finish since they were relegated in 2015 – and will be looking to improve further in the upcoming campaign.
Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers were all amongst the play-off places last season, but failed to win promotion and will be hoping they can do better in the 2021/22 campaign.
So how do the bookies think Crawley Town will do in comparison to last season’s promotion candidates?
We have all the League Two odds below:
