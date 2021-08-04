Crawley Town ended last season in mid-table – their highest finish since they were relegated in 2015 – and will be looking to improve further in the upcoming campaign.

Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers were all amongst the play-off places last season, but failed to win promotion and will be hoping they can do better in the 2021/22 campaign.

So how do the bookies think Crawley Town will do in comparison to last season’s promotion candidates?

We have all the League Two odds below:

1. Salford City Sky Bet: 6/4 William Hill: 6/4 BetVictor: 7/4

2. Bristol Rovers Sky Bet: 5/2 William Hill: 5/2 BetVictor: 11/4

3. Bradford City Sky Bet: 11/4 William Hill: 9/4 BetVictor: 7/4

4. Exeter City Sky Bet: 11/4 William Hill: 3/1 BetVictor: 10/3