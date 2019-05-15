Here's when the new Bostik League and Southern League Combination seasons start and other key dates

The season may have just ended but eyes are already on the 2019/20 Bostik League and Southern Combination League campaign.

The Bostik League Premier Division - with newly promoted Horsham included - will start on August 10.



All three other divisions will kick-off a week later on August 17 - due to the FA Cup extra preliminary round taking place on that earlier weekend. The new season’s fixtures are expected to be released in mid-July while the constitution will be announced this Sunday.



SCFL fixtures in the Premier Division and Division 1 will commence on Saturday, August 3.



There have been FA Cup extra preliminary round fixtures scheduled on Saturday, August 10, and FA Vase first round qualifying fixtures on Saturday, August 31.



Premier Division clubs will have two league games, Saturday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 6, prior to the FA Cup.



Division 1 clubs not involved in FA Cup will have Peter Bentley Cup first round fixtures on August 10.