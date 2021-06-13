Gareth Southgate celebrates England's win against Croatia

'He's one of our own!' Crawley's Gareth Southgate leads England to victory against Croatia in Euro 2020 opener - picture special

He's one of our own - and he did Crawley and the country proud today.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 8:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 8:40 pm

England boss Gareth Southgate lead his team to a 1-0 win over Croatia in the Euro 2020 opener.

When posted a picture of Gareth - who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools - celebrating Rsaheem Sterling's winner on our Facebook page , Paul Graves replied: "He’s one of our own!!"

And Jo Brackston said: "Absolutely buzzing.Raheem the dream got revenge for Croatia kicking us out of the World Cup Semi! Get in!"

Here are a selection of pictures showing Gareth throughou8t the game at Wembley.

