'He's one of our own!' Crawley's Gareth Southgate leads England to victory against Croatia in Euro 2020 opener - picture special

England boss Gareth Southgate lead his team to a 1-0 win over Croatia in the Euro 2020 opener.

When posted a picture of Gareth - who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools - celebrating Rsaheem Sterling's winner on our Facebook page , Paul Graves replied: "He’s one of our own!!"

And Jo Brackston said: "Absolutely buzzing.Raheem the dream got revenge for Croatia kicking us out of the World Cup Semi! Get in!"

Here are a selection of pictures showing Gareth throughou8t the game at Wembley.

1. Pre-game Gareth Southgate at Wembley Buy photo

2. 'Harry!' Gareth Southgate calls out to his team Buy photo

3. Instructions Gareth Southgate gives instructions to Kyle Walker Buy photo

4. 'Who did I get on the sweepstake?' Gareth Southgate on the sidelines Buy photo