'He's one of our own!' Crawley's Gareth Southgate leads England to victory against Croatia in Euro 2020 opener - picture special
He's one of our own - and he did Crawley and the country proud today.
England boss Gareth Southgate lead his team to a 1-0 win over Croatia in the Euro 2020 opener.
When posted a picture of Gareth - who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools - celebrating Rsaheem Sterling's winner on our Facebook page , Paul Graves replied: "He’s one of our own!!"
And Jo Brackston said: "Absolutely buzzing.Raheem the dream got revenge for Croatia kicking us out of the World Cup Semi! Get in!"
Here are a selection of pictures showing Gareth throughou8t the game at Wembley.
SEE ALSO Watch Gareth Southgate thank his home town after winning award | England at the Euros: Fans out in Crawley to watch Gareth Southgate's men take on Croatia in the Euros | England at the Euros: Send us videos and pictures of you watching Gareth Southgate's men this summer