High five for Bridges as they close gap on leaders Horsham YMCA

Three Bridges are just three points behind leaders Horsham YMCA with a game in hand after they beat Broadbridge Heath 5-1 tonight (Tuesday).

It was a comfortable win with plenty of excellent performances spread throughout the Bridges line up. And with YM losing to Chichester City, it was a big night in the SCFL Premier title race.

The hard working Ben Bacon skied an early chance, but after just six minutes Brannon O'Neill chipped the ball into the box for George Gaskin to head home.

Heath suffered an early blow with the loss of George Cousins to injury, and it got worse for them after nineteen minutes when O'Neill drilled home a free kick.

He then hit the post following a lovely low cross from Nathan Crabb, who proceeded to have a brilliant game in an unaccustomed right back spot when Bradley Peters had to withdraw with a hamstring injury.

Any hopes Heath had of Bridges now being unbalanced were quashed after 37 minutes when a loose ball wasn't cleared and Bacon won just reward for his industry by snapping up the chance.

On the hour Tyrone Berry had an effort cleared off the line and Heath broke down the right flank and created the opening for Shaun Findlay to pull one back.

But Bridges responded well with Berry seeing a header deflected away before a fourth goal arrived in the 65th minute, Bacon reacting superbly as a corner fell in his direction.

And after 73 minutes the excellent Jensen Grant was involved in the move that led to Berry drilling home the fifth goal. Mitchell Casselman immediately replaced Gaskin and there was a rare appearance for Victor Naranjo in place of O'Neill.

In the very last minute Bacon shot just wide and was thus denied a hat trick that would have been well deserved, but he was just one of many Bridges heroes on the night.

Aerotron Man of the Match: Jensen Grant.

B.Heath: J.Craven, T.Martin, J.Robinson, S.Chester, M.Flack, T.Howard-Bold, S.Weller (J.Petersen, 66), G.Cousins (A.Parsons, 16), T.Andrade, T.Frankland (J.Humphries, 86), S.Findlay.

Bridges: K.Thorp, B.Peters (T.Berry, 32), L.Collins, L.Hall, N.Koo-Boothe, J.Crellin, N.Crabb, J.Grant, B.Bacon, G.Gaskin (M.Casselman, 73), B.O'Neill (V.Naranjo, 75).

Unused Sub: J.Brissett.

