Horley Town appeal FA non-league restructure decision

Yesterday (Tuesday) saw the FA confirm the league allocations for steps three to six of the English non-league pyramid.

The restructure saw 107 clubs move upwardly within the pyramid at steps four to six to facilitate a new division at step four, two new divisions at step five, and a reduction of divisions at step six.

To further facilitate the changes, a host of clubs were moved sideways into new divisions. The FA's restructure saw the Clarets moved to the CCL after a two-season spell in the SCFL.

Horley will now face teams such as Jersey Bulls from the Channel Islands, Hampshire outfit Fleet Town and Kent club Beckenham Town in the CCL.

The Clarets have chosen to appeal the decision, but the FA has stated that any club who does appeal will be charged £100.

A statement posted on Horley Town's Twitter page said: "Following today's (Tuesday's) announcement of the leagues re-structuring, we have learnt that we will be moving from the Southern Combination league back to the Combined Counties league.

"Our reaction to this has been to appeal this decision immediately.

Horley Town have appealed the FA's decision to move the club from the Southern Combination Football League to the Combined Counties League. Picture by Stephen Goodger

"This announcement will have a huge impact on our current squad and the management team and after very positive starts to each of the past few seasons in the SCFL, we would like to be given the opportunity to build on this.

"Being forced to move back to the CCL could be very detrimental for us as a club and could mean rebuilding again.

"Subsequently, we have asked the FA to review this decision and wanted to make everyone aware.