Horley Town boss Stephens frustrated at call-offs

Horley Town manager Glynn Stephens admitted his frustration of yet more league postponements.

The Clarets were set to travel to North Greenford United on Saturday.

However, they were hit with their third postponed game in six matches.

Stephens said: “It’s been difficult for us over the last three or four weeks.

“We work during the course of the week to prepare for your game at the weekend and it’s taken from you.

“It’s a bit frustrating but we have to keep the players fully focused and motivated. It’s hard as we are going two weeks from each game at the moment it’s becoming challenging.”

With the Clarets placed comfortably in eighth in the Combined Counties League Premier and not having lost in six games, Stephens says he is feeling the frustration in not being able to keep the momentum going.

He said: “It feels like we are starting all over again at times. Sometimes an enforced break is quite welcome when you have played a lot of games or you have players out injured.

“But when the squad is complete and you are just looking to play it’s very frustrating.”

Horley prepare to take on 16th-placed AFC Hayes on Saturday.

Hayes come into the game having won two of their last three matches, picking up a point in the other one.

Stephens said his side will pay them the right amount of respect but will expect to take all three points.

He said: “We will be confident going into the game as we are higher than them in the league but I never take that as a guarantee that we will come out winners.

“We are looking forward to getting back out there and we would hope to be too strong for them at home but we take nothing for granted.”