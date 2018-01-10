Horley Town boss Stephens: ‘We needed to take our chances’

Horley Town manager Glynn Stephens believed the third goal in the FA Vase clash against Chichester would be crucial, and so it proved.

He put the eventual elimination from their best ever run in the FA Vase down to not taking their chances while on top.

Football. FA Vase 4th round Horley Town v Chichester City. Pic Steve Robards SR18001515 SUS-180801-062419001

The Clarets boss said: “We struggled early on, recovered and got ourselves back in the game.

“We started the second half very well. We said at half-time the third goal in the game would be crucial; Chichester got it, not us.

“Then it became a struggle chasing the game in the last 25 minutes.

“Should Horley have got the winner during one of their dominant spells.

Football. FA Vase 4th round Horley Town v Chichester City. Pic Steve Robards SR18001457 SUS-180801-062300001

“I think we needed to take one of the chances when we were on top.

“We made a decision at half-time to start very hard and fast in the second half and we did that very well.

“I said we needed to score if we were getting good possession and when the goal didn’t come obviously made it much more difficult for us.

“The disappointment was that they scored and that changed the face of the game.

“They slowed the game down at that time and made it very difficult for us to get the momentum back again.”

Stephens wants to keep their winning run going to attract good crowds to the New Defence.

He said: “It’s still been a good season. We’re good enough to attract good crowds now and we want to keep out league form up so they keep coming back and watching us.

“We’re disappointed we’ve gone out but Chichester played well and good luck to them in the next round.”

Horley are at home to Farnham Town this Saturday, January 13 in the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division, kick-off 3pm.