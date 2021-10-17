Horsham beat Woking in the FA Cup - picture gallery

Tom Kavanagh's 87th minute goal broke the deadlock and left National League side Woking no time to hit back - sealing the Hornets' place in the draw alongside League One and League Two clubs. Photographer Derek Martin was at the game to capture some of the action and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. See the winning goal on this page and see the fabulous end of the match scenes here, in videos by our man Sam Pole.