Horsham update on injuries and signings ahead of derby ‘challenge’ against Three Bridges

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is still keen to add to his squad but doesn’t envisage any new additions ahead of their clash with Three Bridges on Saturday.

The fourth-placed Hornets remain firmly in the Bostik League South East play-off with 12 games of the season remaining.

Boss Di Paola is conscious that they are light in midfield and ideally would like to bring in someone in that area for the run-in.

Charlie Harris has been ruled out for the season after his scan showed MCL and cartilage damage and will need an operation.

Defender Joey Taylor also left the club for Hythe Town earlier this week, while fans’ favourite Adam Hunt has also confirmed he won’t be returning from his loan spell (see page 63).

Di Paola said: “We have to be weary that we are light at the moment, it is a headache.

“We have got to keep an eye on numbers now, we have lost three or four and we are not full strength. It leaves us a little bit light with some tough games coming up now and a couple of midweek fixtures.

“I feel for Charlie. He was just getting going this season after a bit of a slow start for us.

“The last couple of months he has been really good and again, I feel for him. It’s a loss, but that is football and we are going to have to address it.

“We will look to bring one in as I think we will need another one. Defensively we are all right now and have the numbers, up front we are strong and definitely have the numbers with Lee (Harding), Tyrell (Richardson-Brown), Rob (O’Toole), Smudge (Chris Smith) and (Kieran) Lavery, but I think we have gone a bit light in centre-midfield.

“Dean (Lovegrove) coming back is a good thing, because he has missed quite a bit of football recently, but it is this thing of having to get up to speed again. We are not doing enough from a training point of view to get these boys super fit, that is something we will correct next year, at the moment all we can is all we can do.”

On Saturday, Horsham host a Three Bridges side that beat them 2-1 with a last-gasp winner in December. The only other absentee is Lewis Hyde, who serves the final game of his three-man ban.

Di Paola said: “They are a good side. They have done what most sides do when they come up – they realise some of the players are not up to it and make wholesale changes.

“Now they are more than comfortable and a good side in their own right. It’s another challenge, a local derby and they will be up for it.”