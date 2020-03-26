How Crawley Town's outside play-off shot could be impacted by the National League’s possible null and void season

The National League has asked the Football Association to close the rest of the non-league campaign - which could impact Crawley Town.

The professional and non league football divisions are currently suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But how could this impact Crawley Town's League Two season? Here, we take a look.

WHAT’S THE CURRENT SITUATION?

The National League board has urged the FA to end the season “as soon as possible for the purposes of player contracts”.

SO WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

If the National League and FA do cancel the remaining fixtures, they are not expected to determine the outcome of the unfinished season straight away.

That means it is still up in the air as to whether the season is declared null and void or decided on a points-per-game basis.

HOW COULD THIS IMPACT CRAWLEY TOWN?

The decision would have a knock-on effect for the EFL and Premier League, who have both said that they are committed to completing the current campaign.

Voiding the National League season in its entirety could lead to further complications as the EFL is currently one club short of 72 following the expulsion of Bury.

Handing promotion to National League leaders Barrow and scrapping play-offs could result in legal challenges.

HOW WOULD THIS EFFECT LEAGUE TWO AND BEYOND?

If the EFL opt to void relegations from League Two, it would lead to significant questions about the integrity of the competition, should it resume.

The FA are understood to want the same situation to apply all the way down the pyramid.

That means the National League situation could provide a precedent that the rest of English football follows.

WHAT ARE THE FA SAYING?

The FA said on Tuesday that no official decision has been made regarding the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

WHAT ABOUT THE NATIONAL LEAGUE?

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall said: “The National League is also working with the FA to define all reasonable and practical options for the determination of the 2019-20 season, and to provide guidance to clubs on dealing with player contracts, player registrations and the application of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.”