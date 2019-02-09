'I am sorry I didn't have a chance to shake his hand' - Manchester United legend Scholes not at Crawley Town to see Oldham win

Paul Scholes, who is to be named the new Oldham Athletic manager imminently, was not at Crawley Town to see his new side win.

Oldham scored three goals in the last 16 minutes to punish Crawley Town, who missed four or five good chances before the deadlock was broken by a brilliant free kick from Johan Branger-Engone.

Paul Scholes

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi was left frustrated by the defeat and was also 'sorry' Scholes was not at The People's Pension Stadium to watch his new side.

Cioffi said: "He is an icon of football, a national team player and a legend of Manchester United. I am sorry I didn’t have the chance to shake his hand. I think he would have have been pleased with the performance. I wish him all the best."

When asked whether he thought Scholes would raise the profile of League Two, Cioffi said: "There are a lot of good coaches without big names in League Two. For sure he will get more attention on the league and I think he will add a different idea of football because of his experience."

SEE ALSO Crawley Town head coach left 'very, very frustrated' by Oldham defeat | Manchester United loanee makes debut but Crawley Town are well beaten by Oldham Athletic | Oldham Athletic cleared to appoint Manchester United legend as manager by EFL