'I can't remember a better atmosphere in all my time at the club' - Crawley Town chief praises fans, but has flare warning

Crawley Town Operations Director Kelly Derham says the support of our fans made such a difference in Tuesday night's historic Carabao Cup win over Stoke City.

The home stands were completely sold out and everyone went home happy after Reds won a penalty shoot-out 5-3 after the teams had drawn 1-1 in 90 minutes.

Crawley Town fans on the pitch after the Stoke City win

Derham said: "I can't remember a better atmosphere in all my time at the club. The fans got behind the team from the first whistle to Ollie's winning penalty and it made such a difference. The place was so vibrant."

The only disappointing aspect of the night was the throwing of flares onto the pitch perimeter.

Kelly added: "We were warned after similar incidents at the Norwich game by the FA and I expect they will now take action against the club.

"The club cannot condone any actions which brings our good name into disrepute and I would ask all spectators to bear this in mind at future home games.

"Similarly, although good-natured the pitch invasion at the end will mean a lot of hard work for our groundstaff over the next few days to repair the damage caused. We made a big investment in the pitch in 2018 and, once again, I would appeal to all our fans to stay off the playing area at all times."