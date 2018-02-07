'I don’t see why he wouldn’t be in the Premier League one day' - former Leeds United player praises ex-teammate Kewell

Former Leeds United full-back Ian Harte has backed Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell to manage in the Premier League one day.

Kewell, who has been nominated for Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for January, has led Crawley Town to 12th position in League Two and just six points off the play-offs.

Ian Harte

In their last six matches they have won five games and lost one, playing a passing, attacking style of football.

And former Ireland international Harte, who played with Kewell for Leeds in the Premier League, said he was delighted for the Australian in an interview with www.betstars.co.uk.



He said: "I’m absolutely delighted for him, they are six points off the play-offs and they had a good win the other day when they went 1-0 down against Chesterfield and came back to win 2-1. They’ve won three in a row in the league and I’m delighted Harry is starting to get the results that he deserves as in League Two it’s always very difficult with budgets and things.”

And the 40-year-old, who also played for Sunderland, Levante and Reading, believes he could go far in the ga,e.

He said: "You have to start somewhere as a manager and he’s learning everyday so I don’t see why he wouldn’t be in the Premier League one day.

Harry Kewell during his Leeds days

"!I’m sure if Harry keeps doing that then there will be bigger clubs looking at taking him. When you look at his time at Leeds United and Liverpool he was an influence even when he was injured. For now, it is Crawley’s benefit to have a figure like him at the club.”

