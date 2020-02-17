'I don't think we have got started yet' - John Yems on first three months in charge at Crawley

Crawley Town manager John Yems has promised fans that the team will not be 'taking the foot off the gas' between now and the end of the season.

Following Saturday's stalemate against Carlisle, Reds sit 14th in League Two, 11 points short of the play-off places and 19 points above the relegation zone — leaving them with arguably little to play for in the remaining 12 games.

Yems was asked if his 'statement' for the end of the season would be for the team to finish strongly with next term in mind.

"My statement is to go out there to win every game," he responded. "We never go out to lose. I don't care if it's the first game or the last game.

"I just want to go out and win football matches and you end up where you deserve to be.

"How can you turn it in? We're working for the people who pay you and most importantly, if you don't enjoy doing it, you shouldn't be playing.

"We won't be taking the foot off the gas and I don't think we have got started yet. We haven't coached the lads or done anything out of the ordinary.

"We just haven't had the time and that goes for a lot of clubs in this division. Every other week, we've had two games."

Yems said he was pleased with his side's recent form and was full of praise for their 'application' on Saturday after a week which saw them travel to Salford and Crewe.

He added: "It shows how far we've come to be disappointed [with the goalless draw at Salford and a narrow 2-1 defeat at Crewe].

"Every time we step out on that pitch, we think we can win.

"I think they [the crowd] see it. I would be the first to say it if we wasn't trying. That builds momentum and there's nothing better than [responding] after disappointment.

"It was not the performance I was happy with, it was the application and the attitude they've shown after getting beat at Crewe.

"It's a credit to the lads and a credit to Crawley that they showed you that they were determined not to get beat and tried to win the game."

Yems also said he was not concerned with Reds' return of one goal from the week's three games.

"They [the goals] will come," he said. "Goals win you games but [I'd be more concerned] if the lads were not creating chances.

"Ollie [Palmer] and Nadz [Ashley Nadesan] get accused if they haven't scored but people sometimes don't see the actual work they've put in. They've been working every day of the week and it's a pleasure to watch.

"We do work on the defence and it's difficult but once again you take your hat off to Glenn [Morris].

"When you've got him behind you in goal, it gives everyone else confidence but I'm fed up of saying that about Glenn. It would be nice if you could say I didn't realise he was playing."

On injuries, Yems confirmed that Tom Dallison will out for up to eight weeks but Joe McNerney is back in training.