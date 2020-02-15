'I'm wet, muddy and hungry but well pleased' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after goalless draw against Carlisle United

Crawley Town boss John Yems said his side's performance against Carlisle United showed that he and the players 'don't think that the season is over'.

It was a tale of missed chances for both teams, as Crawley and Carlisle played out an entertaining goalless draw this afternoon (Saturday, February 15). Read our match report here

"I'm wet, muddy and hungry but well pleased. Coming back from the week we've had [trips to Salford and Crew), it could have gone either way," Yems said.

"I thought Carlisle could have won it and deserved to win it and then I thought we deserved to win it.

"At the end of the day, I don't think anyone deserved to win it. I have to credit them."

Yems said it was a 'good game for the neutral', as both sides 'went out to have a game of football'.

He added: "They're a good side, Carlisle. People talk about the teams below you but they have got a lot of history, they're a good club.

"We could easily have gone under here but we didn't. To come here after trips to Crewe and Salford, and we play in these conditions. If it was 8-8 you couldn't have moaned.

"It's difficult to moan about people today. We both deserved a point. It showed the lads don't think the season is finished and I definitely don't."

