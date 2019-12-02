I really hope they make a choice that meets the supporters’ expectations - Crawley Town opinion

It came as no surprise that this afternoon (Monday) that Gabrielle Cioffi was asked to step aside from his managerial position at the club and has now left on mutual agreement.

We wish Gabrielle Cioffi all the very best for the future. It all started very well with league and cup wins, but over recent weeks and months the results became more and more critical as the club failed to register any wins in the league and latterly cup matches.

Some could say that it was down to some very poor refereeing decisions that has led the team not getting the results they deserved on their performances, but of late some of the team selection, substitutions and game formation has also been a factor.

Owner Ziya Eren had flown in from Turkey and was at the game on Saturday watching the defeat to Fleetwood in the FA Cup – he couldn’t have been impressed and saying that neither were a lot of supporters who met with him in the car park after the game.

The club now have a chance to appoint a manager who has experience in League football, especially League 2 – Paul Tisdale, Nathan Jones and dare I say Graham Westley, although the latter would not - and I repeat would not - be the overwhelming supporters choice.

It’s the owner and director’s decision time, and I really hope that they make a choice that meets the supporters’ expectations.

We now have a period when the team selection and style will be under a temporary custodian in Edu Rubio who was Cioffi’s no 2 – at least he knows the players and it now up to him to get them playing to their strengths and try and get some positive results starting against Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup but more importantly on Saturday at Stevenage who are languishing toward the bottom of the league.

When the new manager is appointed, he only has one thing to concentrate his energies, that keeping us in League 2, on the plus side only one team is relegated this season due to the demise of Bury at the start of the season and with the troubles and Macclesfield this may also have a major impact on the relegation outcome.

So we now need to get behind the team and support their efforts and what it also means now is that the players who went out on loan now have a chance to impress the new manager when he (or she) is appointed.

UP UP AND AWAY

STEVENAGE – Saturday 7th December 2019 - 3.00pm kick off – 35 booked on so we have seats available at the moment.

The supporters coach departs from the Stadium at 10.30am and the cost is £20.00. We have arranged a buffet stop at the Sun Inn at Lemsford, where we stopped last season – we will travel straight to the pub before the game with no planned stop – after the game we will travel straight back to Crawley.