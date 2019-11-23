'I thought he was going to give a penalty' - Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris on controversial decision against Exeter City

Crawley Town 'have got to move on' after their controversial defeat against Exeter City this afternoon, according to goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

Having been fortunate to keep the scores level at half time, Crawley improved in the second half and were denied a golden opportunity to take the lead on the 76th minute mark when strong shouts for a penalty were waved away by the referee. Tom Dallison was the man to go down, after he was seemingly fouled in the box by Ben Seymour following a corner.

It was adjudged by the officials, though, that Seymour got the ball and, moments later, Dean Moxey grabbed a late winner for the visitors from a corner at the other end.

Morris, who was kept busy in goal in the first half, said: "It was a difficult game. First half, we were under a bit of pressure but we weathered the storm.

"In the second half, we were the better team.

"With any football game, it's fine margins. It could be a bit of a skill that wins a game, a decision, a mistake. Today, it was just one of those things.

"It looked like we were going to get a penalty and 30 seconds later, they score from a scrappy corner. It's not great but what can you do. You've got to move on."

On the penalty, he added: "At the time, I was thinking he's going to give a penalty. Watching it back, it looks like a penalty.

"At the time, you want to blame the referee but you can only control what you can do.

"I felt we could have defender a bit better from the corner and not to worry about what could have been up the other end. Looked after ourselves a bit, saw the game out, kept a clean sheet and moved on.

"It's one of those things. Maybe, we were thinking too much about the injustice and didn't think about what we needed to do."

