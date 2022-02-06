Nichols got two against Stevenage

Nichols scored twice and was exceptional throughout, but it counted for nothing as the Reds threw away the chance for three points.

After a promising first half and another goal at the break of the second half, Crawley towards the end of the match lost their way and they ended up drawing 2-2 at home to Stevenage.

Nichols said: “We pretty much dominated the game for 80 minutes, conceded a goal and was just under pressure.

“Should have searched more, had more chances than that. Could have had a hattrick, should have tucked it away.

“We need to be better at seeing those games out.

“No disrespect to Stevenage but we dominated the majority of the game, should’ve came away with three points. We didn’t.

“It was another late goal, we need to improve on seeing games out as a team. I’m not blaming anybody individually or the defence.

“We gave the ball away up the pitch, partly my job as I sat too deep, just inviting pressure.

“If you lump the ball up the pitch it can be dangerous.

“If we have ambitions to go higher, as we do we need to tidy up late on in the games.

“Probably best I played all season, but I would rather play average and have won the game.