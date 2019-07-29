Icelandic champions train at Three Bridges Football Club - picture special

Champions of the Icelandic League for the last two seasons, Valur Reykjavik used the facilities at Three Bridges' Jubilee Field on Monday afternoon before flying out on Tuesday morning to Bulgaria to play the Second Leg of their Europa League tie against PFC Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday evening.

Valur, who number Eider Gudjohnson amongst their former players, included two players who were in the Iceland national side that famously defeated England in the 2016 European Championships. Right back Birkir Saevarsson admitted it was a result that might never be repeated, although he agreed that Iceland were worthy winners that day. Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorssom, who also found fame saving a Lionel Messi penalty when Iceland faced Argentina in the 2018 World Cup, was confident that Valur could win in Bulgaria after last Thursday's 1-1 draw at home. Valur Directors Bragi G.Brakason and Jonas Gudmundsson agreed but felt their task would have been easier had they not conceded a 92nd minute equaliser in the first leg. The squad spent about an hour and a half at Bridges on Monday with a small sided practice game included amongst many different exercises, and Bridges Chairman Paul Faili was quick to heap praise on them, something that Valur were quick to recripocate for their hosts.

Valur at Three Bridges. Bridges Manager Paul Faili second from right in the back row

Valur at Three Bridges

Valur at Three Bridges

Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorssom in action

