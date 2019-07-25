Icelandic Europa League hopefuls to make Three Bridges stop en route to Bulgaria

Icelandic league champions Valur will train at the in Three Bridges ahead of there Europa League qualifying tie in Bulgaria.

The Isthmian South East club have announced that they will host the Icelandic visitors on Monday at Jubilee Fields.

Valur FC play in the east of Icelandic capital Reykjavik, and are the current domestic league champions on the island. They won the 2018 Urvalsdeild by two points ahead of second placed Breioablik.

Coming first in the division meant that the club earned a shot at qualifying for the Champions League. It was the second year in a row they had this chance, but the second year in a row they let it slip. They lost 5-0 earlier this month on aggregate to to Slovenian club Maribor.

But the exit from Champions League qualifying does not mean their European dreams are over, as they are now put into the second round of Europa League qualifying. Last year they beat Andorran side FC Santa Coloma side 3-0 across the two legs to make the third qualifying round. They fell here to Moldovan FC Sheriff Tiraspol however.

They will face Bulgarian Ludograts in Reykjavik tonight for the first leg of this year's bid. Following this they will make the journey via Three Bridges in preparation for the second leg where they will hope to secure a second successvie third qualifying round appearance.