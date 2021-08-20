'If beating Salford’s a benchmark then bring it on, let’s keep going' - Crawley Town boss John Yems looks ahead to Forest Green Rovers trip

The Reds travel to the Fully Charged New Lawn on the back of an impressive midweek victory over Salford, and they’ll be looking for another positive result against a promotion-chasing side.

Crawley won 2-1 away at Forest Green, who have won three from three this season, last season thanks to a brace from Tom Nichols, and Yems says his players are looking forward to the challenge this Saturday: “We’re looking forward to the game, they’re top of the league.

Crawley Town boss John Yems was all smiles after Tuesday night's win against Salford City

"Every game comes round thick and fast at this time of the year, but we’ve got a backlog of injuries as people know, but it is what it is, we’ll send out the strongest team we can and hopefully get a result.

“Forest Green are a good side, they’ve banged on the door for the last couple of seasons to go up, they’ve got good players, they’re a good little club and we look forward to going there.

“It’s all about competition, we’ve only had three games so let’s not all get carried away with things. It’s a long old season but we’ll give a go wherever we are and whatever happens happens.

"I want to get as high as we can in the league, I want to win everything, but reality says we are still gelling and learning and all the things you’re not supposed to be saying but we are, we’ve got to grow together.