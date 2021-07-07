It's one of football's oldest adages - taking one game at a time.

Managers and coaches often coin the phrase when asked about potential future scenarios beyond the next game their team is due to play.

But now that England are so close to their first final at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, it’s hard not to look further down the line.

England are looking to win a first men's major football tournament since the 1966 World Cup at Euro 2020. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Now that England have progressed past Ukraine in their quarter final, when is their semi final match and possible final date and opponents?

What was the England vs Ukraine score?

Following their 2-0 win over Germany, England took on Ukraine in the quarter final on Saturday night in Rome and won 4-0 thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane, and headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Road to Euros final. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

England's semi final will be played on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

The tie will be played at 8pm on 7 July back at Wembley Stadium, in London. It marks a return to Wembley, where England played their first four games.

Who will England play after Ukraine?

Now that England have demolished Ukraine, they will come up against Denmark in the semi final of Euro 2020 on 7 July at Wembley.

Denmark took on Czech Republic in Baku in their quarter final.

And it was the Danes who came out on top, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg.

Denmark will still be without star player Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game of the tournament against Finland.

When is the final of Euro 2020?

So, England have finished top of their group, beaten Germany and seen off Ukraine in a goalfest of a quarter-final.

What's next for England if they can beat Denmark in their semi-final?

The final of Euro 2020 is to be held on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm at Wembley.

The other semi final saw Italy take on Spain with the Italians booking their place in the final with a penalty shootout win over the 2008 and 2012 winners.

The winner will play either England or Denmark in the final of Euro 2020 in front of a potential bumper Wembley crowd, hoping the Three Lions can bring it home.