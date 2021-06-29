It's one of football's oldest adages - taking one game at a time.

Managers and coaches often coin the phrase when asked about potential future scenarios beyond the next game their team is due to play.

But, since we are neither, let's have some fun and look at how Euro 2020 could shape up for England in the quarter finals of the football tournament.

England are looking to win a first men's major football tournament since the 1966 World Cup at Euro 2020. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

The 2021 Euros will see Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Germany in a last 16 tie, which is jam-packed with historical meetings and meanings for both sides.

So, let's say England progress, via a penalty shootout (to exorcise some demons for Southgate and his Euro 96 teammates) and are into the quarter finals of the championships.

When would England's quarter final be, and who will their next opponents be after Germany?

Road to Euro 2020 final. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

When would England's quarter final be?

At Euro 2020, England vs Germany will take place at 5pm on 29 June 2021. The match will be played at Wembley - the venue has hosted all of England's Euro 2020 games so far.

If England were to do the unthinkable and beat Germany then they would progress to the quarter finals of the tournament, with all last eight games being played over 2-3 July 2021.

England's prospective quarter final will be played on Saturday 3 July 2021.

England v Germany - 5 memorable matches. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

The tie would be played at 8pm on 3 July in Rome, Italy, and would be the first time in the tournament that England would have to play a game away from Wembley Stadium.

Who will England play after Germany?

Once England have brushed off Germany, they will come up against either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020 on 3 July in Rome.

Sweden vs Ukraine is the last Round of 16 tie to be played at the 2021 tournament - kicking off after England vs Germany at 8pm on 29 June at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Sweden beat Spain on the way to topping their group while Ukraine finished third in their group behind Netherlands and Austria - two teams who have already been beaten in last 16 ties.

The Swedes have one of the tournament's sharpshooters in their ranks in Emil Forsberg, who has bagged three already from the group stages.

Date of possible semi final tie for England?

So, England have finished top of their group, beaten Germany on penalties and seen off Sweden in a goalfest of a quarter final, in which Harry Kane has scored a hat-trick.

What's next for England?

The two semi final ties at Euro 2020 are to be played on 6 and 7 July 2021, with both games and the final scheduled to be played at London's Wembley Stadium.

If England were to progress, they would play on Tuesday 6 July. The game will kick off at 8pm and will see the Three Lions come up against Belgium or Italy.

When is the final of Euro 2020?

The final of Euro 2020 is to be held on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm at Wembley.

The other half of the draw sees a potential France vs Spain quarter final, with the winners taking on either Czech Republic vs Norway in the other semi on 7 July.

The winner of that semi-final will decide who England will play in the final of Euro 2020 in front of a potential bumper Wembley crowd, hoping the Three Lions can bring it home.