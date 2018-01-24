Improved Oakwood break demoralising winless run

Oakwood’s improved form paid off as they clinched their first Southern Combination League Division 1 win in 15 by beating AFC Varndeanians at home on Friday.

Oakwood picked up an impressive 3-1 home success against Varndeanians, leaving manager Mark Gilbert praising his side’s turnaround in form.

He said: “We played well on Friday and I saw a big difference.

“I said we wanted to bring in some players and we have done and there was a massive difference.

“We were quick all around the park playing quick balls. Before we knew it we were 3-0 up.

“We could have had four or five - admittedly so could they - but we took our chances.”

Oakwood found themselves leading the game just six minutes thanks to a Darren Tidey strike.

Goals from Clive Piller and Charlie Leach extended their lead and they were three goals to the good come half-time.

Varndeanians pulled one back late as Ryan Walton scored on 72 minutes but that proved too little too late and Oakwood saw the game out to capture a much-needed three points.

After the match, Gilbert said the win has given his squad a boost in morale and it was evident in their performance.

He said: “It was a much-needed booster, we had about three or four new players in and it made all the difference.

“We did well, if I can keep the same squad out I’m sure we will see a big improvement in our results.

“We have always had a good attitude but unfortunately some of the lads I had just weren’t good enough for our standard of football.”

Oakwood host in-form, seventh-placed Ringmer on Saturday.

Despite Ringmer winning four of their last five games, Gilbert is confident his side can carry on momentum into the game.

He said: “Ringmer are a decent side but if we play how we did in the last game we will do well.

“They will be looking to win the game but I’m confident in my players and I know we can push for a win.

“We have had a lot of injuries, people away and things like that, which has been a problem.

“Now they are due back you will see a big change in our side.”

Despite Oakwood maintaining a good reputation for the state of their pitch, Gilbert is aware of the threat of games being postponed - however he is not fazed by the possibility of a backlog of games.

He added: “We have enough players along with a second team so we would have enough players to cover us. We could play Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday - we have the players for it so I’m not too concerned about that - we will be alright.”

Oakwood host Ringmer on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.