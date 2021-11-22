The 51-year-old, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazlewick and Pound Hill Juniors, signed a new three-year contract as England manager and it will take him beyond the next European Championships in the summer of 2024.

He signed the deal a week after leading the side to World Cup 2022 qualification in Qatar.Southgate has been a revelation to the England side ever since he was appointed in November 2016 and has already lead the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and the final of this year's European Championships, where they lost on penalties to Italy.

Gareth Southgate

His assistant manager Steve Holland has also agreed a new deal through to the end of 2024.

Southgate said: "It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. We have a great opportunity in front of us." he said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and support team for their hard work.

"I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

Southgate will oversee England's progress at next year's World Cup, which runs from 21 November-18 December, and the qualification stages for Euro 2024, with the tournament taking place from 14 June-14 July.