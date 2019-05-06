Investor asks Crawley Town fans what they would like improved at the club - and here is what they said

Crawley Town could soon be getting a new Public Announcing system - after investor Paul John Hayward asked Reds fans what they want improved at the club.

Hayward, who previously invested in the club between 2010 and 2016, took to twitter to publish a vote.

The People's Pension Stadium

He tweeted: “Once again I would like to ask my followers 4 guidance. I’ve had discussions with the club about assisting in a few areas financially. Please choose the one you believe is best.”

The options were a new scoreboard, a new public announcement system or repair the damaged East Stand. And currently out of 141 votes, 40 per cent voted for the PA system. @straighredCTFC replied: “Such a tricky question, as we clearly need all three. But a new PA would do the most in terms of improving the overall match day experience. It’s been so poor for so long. Of the three, It’s the one that makes us look/sound the most unprofessional.”

@CTFCRoss tweeted: “Tannoy is vital for not just health and safety but entertainment. We don’t need a scoreboard but it’s nice to have one. That should be last of the 3 for sure.”

Hayward told the Crawley Observer: “I spoke with the club and asked them to come up with a list of the three things they wish they could sort right away if the money was available.

“A ScoreBoard, P Tannoy system and fixing broken seating in the East Stand was the three they came back with. I tweeted those three on a Poll to get some feedback from my Twitter followers.”

Hayward has previously donated £3,000 to build a new Devils Den for the kids at the Stadium and recently paid for a few dozen tickets for away supporters to the end of season awards.

It’s the second time Hayward has taken to twitter to ask fans for their thoughts.

In March he tweeted: “When something doesn’t work you must change it. The whole structure needs to be ripped apart and put back together. A brand new team is needed from top to bottom. Change is not failure. #letmehelpyou #projectpromotion2 #imhereforCTFCalways”” And after that twitter poll and positive reaction he offered to put in a seven figure investment.