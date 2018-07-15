Is Thomas Verheydt on his way out of Crawley Town?

Thomas Verheydt could be on his way out of Crawley Town after reports Go Ahead Eagles are in final negotiations to sign the Dutchman.

The striker scored two goals in 20 appearances for the Reds in an injury-hit season after Harry Kewell signed him last summer from MVV Maastricht.

The 26-year-old has now been reported in the Dutch media as being on the verge of signing for the Eerste Divisie side.

And Kev Gargini on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page observed: "I’ve just seen the girlfriend of our Dutch striker Thomas V selling loads of items on Facebook. Is he off somewhere?"

On his arrival at Crawley Town, Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Thomas is a great signing for us and we’re hoping he can play a big part in the side next season.

“Like Moussa (Sanoh) and Enzio (Boldewijn) we believe Thomas can have a big impact on the team and build an affiliation with the fans.

“We recognised that after losing James (Collins) we had to recruit in this area of the pitch, and believe Thomas is someone who can step up to the mark.”

