Is time running out for Gabriele Cioffi? - Crawley Town opinion

Whether he likes it or not, Gabrielle Cioffi is under immense pressure from the fans, if not the owner and directors.

Saturday’s game against Morecambe was a game they could not afford to drop points and the 1-1 draw was greeted by supporters booing the result at the end of the game.

Morecambe under new management came into the game sitting at the bottom of the league and the home fans were expecting a good result and performance, they got neither – the overall team showing was poor and were fortunate to have taken the lead just before half time with a Bez Lubada penalty, with David Sesay being upended in the penalty area.

Crawley were all set to collect the three points when in the final 10 minutes the visitors equalised through Stockton. The fans were not amused at all and had Morecambe been a bit more clinical in front of goal they could have taken all three points and climbed further from the bottom of the league.

Despite dropping two points the Red Devils climbed up the table to 16th, but this does not alter the fact they are going through a bit of a crisis.

They need to get back their winning mentality from earlier in the season sooner rather than later, and it starts on Saturday with the visit of Exeter City – they have to be on top of their game if they want to get more points on the board.

As for the Manager, is time running out? He has to start getting results and getting the team to perform – or otherwise the supporters may get their wish and the board decided enough is enough and appoint someone else to take control of team matters – there are a few out there – Paul Tisdale, Neil Warnock and Nathan Jones. But at the moment the board are being faithful to Cioffi but for how long.

Up and Away: Our next schedule away league match is to Stevenage on Saturday 7th December with a 3.00pm kick off -

We are running a supporters coach to this game and have seats available if you want to travel – we depart from the stadium at 10.00am and cost for all travelling is £20.00 – please contact Alain 07771-792346 to book on. We have organised a buffet stop at the Sun Inn, Lemsford before the game which is included in the fare.

Overnight trip to Plymouth Argyle – Tuesday 28th January 2020 – Kick off 7.45pm.

We are going to do the Plymouth Argyle midweek match on Tuesday 28th January as an overnight trip travelling down on the Tuesday leaving at 10.00am and returning on Wednesday at about 10.00am – we have booked 20 twin rooms at the Travelodge Hotel, Derriford about 3 miles north of the stadium – we have to confirm numbers by the end of December – cost is £65.00 if you are prepared to share a room or £95 for a single occupancy – we will need a £30.00 deposit when booking. We aim to get to the Hotel for about 4.00pm to book in and then make our own way to the ground rather than use the coach. As a last resort, if we don’t get sufficient numbers to run the coach we will use our normal minibus. Please contact us if you would like to join us for this our second overnight trip of the season.