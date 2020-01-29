It's a mystery how Three Bridges lost against Guernsey

It’s not the first time that it’s been said, but it remains a mystery how Three Bridges actually lost this game.

For long periods, particularly in the first half, they dominated proceedings with a nice mixture of relative newcomers in Vincent Muwanga, Giani Ashley and the very impressive Tyrone Kirunda on his full debut, alongside more senior players such as Brannon O’Neill, Lee Hall and Dean Gunner, all of whom looked on top of their game.

The one debatable decision against them came after just five minutes when Callum Stanton made the first of a number of fine saves to parry away Curtis Gayler’s drive, this being followed by what looked to be a clear foul on Ben Bacon as he followed up. But fortune wasn’t smiling on Bridges as Gayler and O’Neill seemed to be constantly hitting long range efforts that Stanton dealt with. Hall and Bacon tested the Channel Islands keeper too, whilst even when he was beaten, shots by O’Neill and Gayler somehow took deflections off determined visiting defenders.

Guernsey’s first half attacks were infrequent but they were all menacing. Somehow no one could get a touch on a lovely low cross by Ross Allen, whilst Kieron Thorp made two excellent blocks and Tadley Bromage also blocked a follow up effort.

The second half started in much the same vein with Ashley and Muwanga being denied, whilst some great work by O’Neill saw his final shot held by Stanton, who looked like he was never going to be beaten. And on the hour the cruelty of football was on show as a low cross found an unmarked Matt Loaring for a simple opening goal.

With something to hold onto now, Guernsey’s defence held firm, although Muwanga found the side netting and Gayler continued to strike powerful efforts without reward. The game ended with Gunner having a viscous strike blocked, but by then Guernsey had added an 87th minute second as Bridges, still trying to attack in numbers, were caught on the break with substitute Stephen Renouf providing the final killer touch.

Aerotron Man of the Match – Tadley Bromage.

Bridges: K.Thorp; T.Williams; T.Kirunda; T.Bromage; D.Gunner; L.Hall; B.O’Neill; C.Gayler; V.Muwanga; B.Bacon (S.Adegboye, 71); G.Ashley.

Unused Subs. – T.Tolfrey; C.Lawson; D.Street; J.Lansdale.

Booked – Ashley (73).

Guernsey: C.Stanton; T.McKane; J.Dodd; H.Tobin; T.Strawbridge; S.Geall; L.Mahon; K.Marsh (S.Skillen, 63); R.Legg (K.Smith, 83); R.Allen (S.Renouf, 78); M.Loaring.