'It’s an emotional time for me' - Sports editor says goodbye after 22 years

Long-time Crawley Observer sports editor Graham Carter left the paper last week - here Graham says an emotional goodbye. Graham wrote this story for last week's Crawley Observer.

It’s an emotional time for me as this is my last ever edition of the Crawley Observer after 22 years at the company.

I have taken voluntary redundancy from JPI Media to go freelance. So I will leave this week having edited the sport section of the paper for the last 19 years.

It has been a fun experience working with my colleagues and the sporting public in Crawley.

The highlight for me must be Crawley Town travelling to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Also, the wonderful hospitality extended to me and my partner Lili by the officials at Three Bridges FC who have invited us every year to their fantastic annual presentation evenings.

Outside football it has been a pleasure reporting on all the other sports in the area. It’s a town rich in sport.

Thanks to everyone I have worked with over the years, for all the fun times.

Please keep in touch to catch up and let me know of any freelance work opportunities! My email address is: graham.carter1@talktalk.net tel: 07887 536996.

Thanks to those who have supported me and those who have sent me reports and pictures to go in the paper.

Please keep them coming - your contact will now be Mark Dunford and the address to send items to will be sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk