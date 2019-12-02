It’s now time for the players to start producing performances - Crawley Town opinion

Well, that’s it for another season, we are now out of all the senior cup competitions, except of course the Sussex Senior Cup and as they say when you come out of the cups you can now concentrate on the League.

It’s now time for the players start producing the performances from earlier in the season when in September we were just off the playoffs and had we won a couple more matches then we could have been in the top three. We now find ourselves languishing and falling toward the relegation zone and anymore defeats will see the Red Devils in another dog fight at the end of the season.

The squad of players we have are extremely talented and should be able to get positive results but on Sunday against Fleetwood despite playing the four, four, two system that the supporters had been crying out for, we saw no fight, no energy and gifted the opposition two avoidable goals.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town - Player ratings | 'Now is not a time to cast blame, we must stick together' - Crawley Town defender Sesay after FA Cup defeat | FA Cup reveals Reds' lack of real quality when needed - Crawley Town opinion | 'I don't understand why he would be getting that kind of abuse' - Ollie Palmer passionately defends Gabriele Cioffi after calls for Crawley boss to be sacked

The only glimmer of hope was the stunning goal score by Ollie Palmer having been put through by a great pass by Ashley Nadesan just before half time to equalise the Fleetwood goal minutes earlier.

We were all hoping for a better second half, but no, it was just the same and it was no surprise when Fleetwood took the lead again through substitute Paddy Madden who had only been on the pitch for five minutes followed up an error by the normally safe Glenn Morris.

Crawley now had to go forward and get another equaliser at least, but there was dismay amongst supporters when manager Cioffi brought defender Josh Doherty on replacing David Sesay – surely if we are going out to win the game you need to bring a forward on and go for it.

Bez Lubala had a shot that went inches over the bar, but that was as close as we came to scoring – so that’s the dream of a huge cup game in the third round gone.

Owner Ziya Eren who was in attendance at the match could not have been impressed and was answering questions from extremely disappointed supporters after the game in the car park. What comes out of his visit we wait to see.

On Tuesday evening at Horsham the Red Devils play Lancing in the senior cup, Cioffi should play the complete first team squad, keep to the 4-4-2 system and get the two wide players crossing the ball for the two strikers, so that on Saturday against Stevenage they have something to build on.

Up and Away.

Our next schedule away league match is to Stevenage this Saturday December 7 with a 3pm kick off -

We are running a supporters coach to this game, the coach is filling up but we still have seats available if you want to travel – we depart from the stadium at 10.00am and cost for all travelling is £20.00 – please contact Alain 07771-792346 to book on.

We have organised a buffet stop at the Sun Inn, Lemsford before the game which is included in the fare.