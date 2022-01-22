'It was the worst afternoon I have had as a manager here' - Crawley Town boss John Yems on his side's defeat to Tranmere Rovers
Crawley Town boss John Yems said the defeat to Tranmere Rovers was the worst afternoon he has had at the People's Pension Stadium.
Jay Spearing's deflected free-kick won it for the high-flying visitors in a close game.
But Yems struggled to find the positives in the defeat against a side who are second in League Two.
Yems, who had the well-publicised hump after Tuesday's defeat at Stevenage, said: "We had a chance to have a go at them, we were 1-0 down. We were the home side and we didn’t seem to want to get at them.
"We changed it, we put Lynchy [Joel Lynch] up top, how many crosses did we get in?
"We bring Nadders [Ashley Nadesan] on, how many balls did we get over?
"It’s the first time I have felt really disappointed because they were there to have a go at.
"They are a good side, don’t get me wrong. They are clued up. They knew when to get on the floor and get a free kick, they knew everything. We just didn't compete the way I know we have got to compete if we have got any ambition to go forward.
"I don’t think their keeper had a shot to save, I don't think we tested them.
"We never gave the crowd anything to get behind.
"For me it wasn’t frustrating, it was the worst afternoon I have had as a manager here. That’s how disappointed I am.. I honestly thought we were set up to have a go at them. We didn’t and I have let the boys know that."
The Reds are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Bradford City.
