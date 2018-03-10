It was 'two points dropped' says defender Young

Reds defender Lewis Young praised the Reds’ resilience in claiming a last-gasp point against struggling Morecambe, but believes it was ‘two points dropped’ in their race to make the League Two play-offs.

Despite a largely dominant performance, and on the back of a record five successive home wins, Crawley looked set to be the victim of a smash and grab show, when Callum Lang's 91st-minute strike put the visitors ahead, after the Reds’ had spurned several golden opportunities to take the lead.

However, on-loan Charlton Athletic forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant stole in at the back post from a Dannie Bulman cross, to salvage a point for Harry Kewell’s side, which Young believes demonstrates their improved resilience.

He said: “Looking at the performance and the chances created, it feels like two points dropped but it shows how far we’ve come as a squad to come straight back into it.

“We even had another couple of chances to win it at the death.

“There’s definite disappointment but we will analyse it on Monday and we might feel a bit better about it.

“You can’t give no disrespect to them (Morecambe). They are a very good team and their keeper put in a very good performance.”

“We go into every game hoping and believing that we will come away with three points.

“Today wasn’t to be but we’ve got another chance next Saturday to get the three points ahead of the business end of the season with ten games to go.”

Man-of-the-match Young was particularly frustrated with the ‘sloppy’ mistakes that ultimately led to the opening Shrimps goal, but stressed that positives must be taken from the game, which leaves Crawley in 12th and five points short of the play-offs.

He added: “There was a lot good but there was a lot bad.

“The overall negative was just the sloppiness. We gave away too much from sloppy passes and touches.

“We will analyse it on Monday but it was a very sloppy goal for us to concede as we are built on a strong defence.

“On the other side, there was a lot going forward that I wouldn’t want to come up against as a defender.

“There is definitely positives and negatives to take as there always is.”

