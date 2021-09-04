'It's another step forward but it's a results business, and we haven't got a result' - Tony Craig reacts to Crawley Town's loss at Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town defender Tony Craig. Picture by Steve Robards

The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers in League Two this afternoon, leaving John Yems' side still searching for their first away points of the 2021-22 campaign.

Crawley dominated Rovers in possession, shots on target, and corners, but couldn't hit the back of the net.

The 36-year-old said the Reds were 'stepping in the right direction', but admitted the two fixtures away from The People's Pension Stadium had affected confidence.

Craig said: "We were on the front foot for a lot of the game today. They've had one opportunity and they've put it away. We had a fair few (opportunities).

"I think after the last couple of away performances, which we knew weren't good enough, to come up with a performance like that, we're stepping in the right direction.

"It's another step forward but it's a results business, and we haven't got a result.

"Here (Bristol Rovers) is going to be an intimidating place for teams to come. Once Bristol get some momentum they will go a long way in this league.

"We keep getting on punished for the mistakes, but we've got to keep working day in, day out.

"We've got to get a bit of confidence back in the lads, and that starts with me.

"Being the most experienced pro here I'm on the boys day in, day out.

"It's a good performance, and people can give themselves a pat on the back, but it's a loss."

Craig is currently the only fit centre back at Crawley Town. Jordan Tunnicliffe and Ludwig Francillette were both absent for today's game at the Memorial Stadium, so skipper George Francomb lined up alongside Craig at the heart of the Reds defence.

And Craig was full of praise for Francomb, who usually plays at right-back or in midfield.

Craig added: "George was brilliant today. He's a great captain, and a great leader.

"He gets the best out of everyone around him, he's very vocal, and wherever he's put he does well for his team.

"He's one of them that takes it by the scruff of the neck and he leaves everything on the pitch."

The clash at the Memorial Stadium saw Craig return to the Gas for the first time since his release in 2020.

And the defender, who appeared 97 times for the club, received a warm reception from the home faithful.

Craig said: "Personally it was nice, but I think people know what I'm like. I'm not really looking for personal accolades or anything like that.