'It's the worst we've played since I've been here' - John Yems on Crawley Town's loss at Scunthorpe United

A George Francomb own goal put the Iron ahead on 32 minutes before Jack Scrimshaw doubled the lead on 55 minutes.

Kwesi Appiah pulled a goal back on 73 minutes but Scunthorpe held on to claim their first win in 10 games.

The result sees the Reds slip to 16th in League Two.

Yems said: "It's the first time, in that first half, where I felt sorry for the fans. We definitely looked like we felt sorry for ourselves.

"It's the worst we've played since I've been here. Maybe I set it up wrong, maybe I didn't, but the only thing that I will say is that it's not shape that wins you games, it's players.

"It's the first time since I've been here where I felt the lads have let us down.

"I think we should make a song called 'Silly Goals', because it's beyond belief. It's totally beyond belief.

"But, if you play like that you get what you deserve. Nothing."

Yems admitted that the Iron showed more desire than his charges and rued how easy it was for the hosts to control the game.

He added: "They [Scunthorpe] were hungrier today, they wanted it more than us in the first half, they bossed us, and once again we got bashed up. Something has to change.

"You don't become a bad side overnight, but then again who's ever said we are a good side.

"The good thing is, we had a go in the second half for 20 minutes but you don't win games in 20 minutes.

"We let them grow. We were like the water on them that let them grow.