James Day’s side brave heat as opener ends all-square

This eagerly-anticipated clash between near neighbours brought out a healthy attendance of just below three figures, many taking advantage of shelter in the stand to evade the heat from the sun above.

Mike Belli set Oli Leslie free but the tall striker could only fire wide.

A free-kick by Dan Sullivan was pushed out only as far as Nick Sullivan, but his shot was scrambled clear by ‘keeper Burnett.

A Connor Willford cross found midfielder Sam Clements, but ‘keeper Seb Bos was equal to the task.

Kicking toward the Kop in the second half the Anvils started to up the tempo with Nick Sullivan blasting over from outside the box.

Then after 50 minutes, a Williams Peauroux corner was put home by midfielder Belli but the officials were not impressed and the goal was disallowed.

On 55 minutes Leslie managed to get free but rather overdid the footwork and the chance was gone.

Lingers, now under more pressure, were gamely hanging in there with another Willford free-kick flashing wide of the target. This was just after TY Stead, a busy midfielder, caused Bos problems with his snap shot that the ‘keeper had to scramble away.

The game slowed down with both sides happy to settle for a share of the spoils.

Down: Bos, D.Sullivan, Steers, Pelling, Cooney (Martin), Barton, Peauroux (Brown), Belli, N.Sullivan (Cane), Leslie, Spence. Unused: Greaves, Wraight

Attendance: 92

Man of the Match:

Michael Belli