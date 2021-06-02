Jimmy Smith retires: Former Chelsea man's Crawley Town career in pictures
Crawley Town legend Jimmy Smith has retired - and we wanted to mark his retirement with our favourite photos.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:26 pm
Smith was a loyal servant to the Reds playing between 2014-2019 after he joined from Stevenage. The midfielder started his career at Chelsea fifteen years ago before he spent time out on loan at the likes of Norwich City, Queen’s Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.
Here are a selection of pictures from his career at Reds
