Jimmy Smith celebrates his goal against Wycombe on the opening day of the 2016/17 season

Jimmy Smith retires: Former Chelsea man's Crawley Town career in pictures

Crawley Town legend Jimmy Smith has retired - and we wanted to mark his retirement with our favourite photos.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:26 pm

Smith was a loyal servant to the Reds playing between 2014-2019 after he joined from Stevenage. The midfielder started his career at Chelsea fifteen years ago before he spent time out on loan at the likes of Norwich City, Queen’s Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are a selection of pictures from his career at Reds

1.

Crawley Town's Jimmy Smith scores against Newport County in 2016

2.

Jimmy Smith was giving a coaching role under Gabriele Cioffi

3.

Smith celebrates with goalscorer Mark Connolly against Blackpool

4.

Reds players Enzio Boldewijn, Jimmy Smith, Mark Connolly and Dean Cox model the club's new kit in 2017

