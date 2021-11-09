John Yems has his say on banned Crawley Town fans and read the Sussex Police statement on the incident

The Tranmere game saw the Reds’ lowest attendance of the season so far - excluding the EFL Trophy game against Leyton Orient. And part of the reason for that was some fans boycotting the game after a section of Reds fans were banned from the stadium following an incident at the Sutton United game.

The FA Cup exit to Tranmere on Saturday made it a miserable October for the Reds and after the game Yems appeared to confront a fan.

John Yems after the Tranmere Rovers defeat on Saturday. Picture by Cory Pickford

Yems said: “The fans who got banned... it was a police decision not a club decision. For me personally, they go home and away, they are true Crawley supporters who got caught up in just a moment of stupidity. They are the fans we need to back us.

“99% of the fans can see that we are going through a bad time and we need everyone to get on board.

"I am the biggest critic of the team behind closed doors. The team loses, I lose. It hurts me and it hurts the players a lot more than people seem to think.”

Sussex Police gave us this statement: “Sussex Police investigated a report of a confrontation involving supporters at Crawley Town Football Club’s home match against Sutton United on October 16.

“No arrests were made and no police action has been taken. Officers have shared information with Crawley Town Football Club about the behaviour of the group of supporters.”

The Reds boss knows the majority of the fans are backing him and his team and can see the club is progressing.

And in his Tranmere post match interview with us, Yems said he welcomed anyone wanting to have a chat with him but would not take abuse.

“It doesn’t help when you get p*****d up fans slagging you off in the stands,” he said. “If people want to have a moan up, have a moan up, don’t stand there swearing thinking you’re Al Capone because you have had a couple of lagers.

“Most of the fans are backing us. But if you have something to say, come and have a chat, but don’t say it behind the brave pills.”