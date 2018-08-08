Join Crawley Town Football Club in 2018

Year 11 pupils are expecting their GCSE results this month, and with that comes a great opportunity to study and play in a professional football club setting.

Crawley Town FC has provided students with a unique learning environment for over 4 years now, which inspires and motivates our learners, just like Nick Kinnear, BTEC Level 3 Year One student and captain of the A-Team side.

The Crawley Town FC BTEC Level 2-3 Extended Diploma in Sport is a fantastic opportunity for any young person aspiring to enter the sports profession.

Nick said, ‘The Education Academy has allowed me to further my education, completing a highly recognised qualification whilst allowing me to improve and progress my footballing ability. Being based at the first team stadium gives me a real motivation day in day out’.

16-19-year-olds can study the BTEC Level 2-3 Extended Diploma in Sport and represent Crawley Town FC Under 19’s as part of the Football Education Academy 11-a-side Programme playing Premier League and English Football League clubs.

READ MORE Crawley Town Community Foundation: Exciting Traineeship and Coaching Scholarship | Crawley Town NCS kicks off again this summer | Crowdfunding Crawley Town Move the Goalposts

The programme is delivered by Crawley Town FC teaching staff in partnership with Holy Trinity Sixth Form. Students between the ages of 16 and 18 have the opportunity to gain a nationally recognised qualification while being part of an extensive football programme.

Pupils will complete either a BTEC Level 2 Extended Certificate in Sport (Equivalent to 4-GCSE’s) or BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport (Equivalent to 3 A-Levels), with the support and guidance of our fully qualified staff.

This is a full-time education programme based at the Crawley Town FC stadium. The academic side of the programme provides students with the skills required to help them progress to a higher standard of education, as well as giving them the necessary experience to create a career pathway in football coaching, the leisure/sports industry, University, a scholarship in USA or in a possible career in pro / semi-pro football.

Being based at the stadium allows direct links to first team, including to the first team physios, coaching team, and sport scientists, making the course a unique and practical real life learning experience.

For those who are keen to pursue a career in football coaching, we provide the FA Level 1 Coaching Badge, Emergency First Aid Certificate, and a grounding in safeguarding practice. This can lead to an opportunity of paid coaching in the community.

Our A & B teams play in the National Football Youth League, which is exclusively for Premier League and English Football League clubs. The league is demanding and of a high standard.

Training is conducted daily with a focus on strength and conditioning, nutrition, technical/tactical development and video match analysis.

For anyone who excels, there are opportunities to train and even gain a contract with Crawley Town FC first team. Giovanni Porciatti has just finished the course, and is currently training with the first team aiming to secure a professional contract.

“It’s a really good experience for me. I am working hard and personally I am learning a lot from it and feeling like I’m improving day by day.”

Another ex-student Amber Whenham, who also completed her Education in June 2018, is off to America in September to do a scholarship.

“By working towards an extended BTEC Diploma in Sport, which is equivalent to 3 A-levels, I have given myself a good pathway to continue my education in the area of sport, by improving my educational CV, so I can develop my knowledge further and specialize in aspects of the football industry.”

The Crawley Town FC BTEC Level 2-3 Extended Diploma in Sport is a fantastic opportunity for any young person aspiring to enter the sports profession.

​If you’re interested and expecting GCSE results this month, contact us for more information or for the application process by emailing education@crawleytownfc.com or by calling 01293 410000 ex 4.