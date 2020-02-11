Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are great, but the greatest?...Sorry not yet.

By Ian Hart

Its taken a few years, 30 to precise, but unless they experience a Devon Loch like collapse, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions in the coming weeks.

With current form, and the patchy displays of the chasing pack, its thought that the title could be clinched as early as March 14 away to Everton, or the following week at home to Crystal Palace.

As much as it will grind with football fans the length and breadth of the country, personally I don’t begrudge the Liverpool fans - even the local ones who would need directions to Anfield - their moment of glory.

They’ve waited long enough and as previously said, bizarrely in that time, they’ve appeared in four Champions League finals, lifting the trophy in 2005 and 2019.

But one soundbite that I’ve heard bandied around recently is that this is the greatest Liverpool side ever.

Clearly if you’re under 30 years old, there might be an argument, but any thirtysomething who likes football would argue this point.

Head to head, at the top of their game, would this Liverpool team beat the European Cup Winning Teams from 1977 or 1981 respectively?

If you were picking the all-time Liverpool XI, how many of this current squad would get in ahead of Hansen, Dalglish, Rush, Souness, Keegan, Gerrard or Lawrenson*?

(*Many maintain that if Lawrenson hadn’t got injured when he did and had played in Euro 88 and Italia 90, he would have be lauded as world class, the other six were world class)

As I said, all credit to Liverpool, they are the best team in the league by a country mile, circumstances have enhanced this, Man City’s form is indifferent, Leicester are once again punching above their weight, whilst Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal are transitioning more than Doctor Who.

Great yes, but the greatest? sorry not yet.

On the subject of the Albion, three weeks ago I wrote about a four-game period, where the Albion played, for the first time ever in their top flight history, four teams below them.

I predicted seven points would be an adequate return, 360 minutes later, three points was the actual harvest, but an indication of the bear pit at the bottom of the league, at time of going to press the Albion still are above all four teams.

I still don’t think the Albion will get relegated, but hold on tight as, with Palace, Arsenal, City, United, Liverpool and Newcastle at home to come, it’s going to be the ultimate roller-coaster ride between now and the end of the season.,

Having said there is no doubt who the greatest ever Worthing team was, Barry Lloyd’s team of the early 1980’s achieved that accolade with a period of dominance which saw the club invited not once but twice to join the Alliance League, which later became The Conference before its modern day title of the National League.

This Saturday the Legendary Rebels hold their annual reunion at Woodside Road, which also coincides with the Isthmian Premier League top of the table clash between Worthing and Folkstone Invicta.

With the Albion on their ‘winter break’ a bumper crowd at Woodside Road looks on the cards as the modern-day Rebels look to reach the National League South, nearly 40 years after their predecessors were asked to join first national non-league division.