'Just pleased to have got our season tickets before they sell out now!!' - Crawley Town fans delighted by new signings

Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to celebrate the clubs latest signings.

Harry Kewell today (Thursday) secured the signings of Romain Vincelot and Filipe Morais.

Filipe, 32, has joined Reds after his contract with Championship club Bolton Wanderers expired last month.

Kevan Heyes wrote on opur Crawley Town Facebook page: "To all Crawley fans you have signed a top player who is good enough at least for league 1. He did so well for us at Bolton with excellent delivery from wide areas and from set pieces, he also works his socks off. Good luck to Filipe and Crawley."

Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender defender Vincelot was signed from League One club Bradford City for an undisclosed fee. The Frenchman, who can also played in midfielder, boasts Dagenham & Redbridge, Gillingham, Leyton Orient and Coventry City.

Graham Redfern commented on our Facebook page: "Two VERY nice signings," while Thomas Frances said: "Just pleased to have got our season tickets before they sell out now!!"

Filipe Morais and Romain Vincelot

The CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page was buzzing after today's activity.

Jack Cooper said: "The club are going in the right direction with these signings today. Two amazing players."

Adam Fairburn added: "Two big signings. I believe the number 7 shirt is still up for grabs... wondering who were saving that for??"

Talking about Morais, Peter Reynolds said: "He is a great player, believe me. I’ve seen him play at Chelsea. Well done Crawley."

The other players Crawley Town have bought in over the summer are George Francomb, Ollie Palmer, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Brian Galach, Dominic Poleon and Reece Grego-Cox.

And after Tuesday night's friendly with Ipswich Town, Kewell said: “We have two (players) that hopefully will come through in the next 24-48 hours and I think they would really strengthen our squad. “You want to have players who have the experience but who are also able to play in a few positions as we are always going to have injuries throughout the season."

