Keeper Morris signs new contract at Crawley Town

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris has signed a new contract with Crawley Town, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Morris was signed by Crawley in June 2016 to combine coaching duties and playing but he became first choice in September 2016 and has gone on to play 72 league and cup games since then and kept 19 clean sheets during that time.

Head Coach Harry Kewell told the club's website said: “I’m delighted Glenn has committed himself to the club for the rest of this season and the next two.

“We have a hardworking squad at the club trying to take Crawley Town forward and Glenn’s dedication to his profession has shone through from the day I started working with the players.

“And the great thing about Glenn is that he wants to keep working hard, keep improving and keeping more clean sheets. I’m sure our fans will be delighted with this news because Glenn is a very popular player and it’s great that he is going to be part of what we are trying to build long-term here.”

Morris said: “I’m delighted to sign this new contract.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time at Crawley. It’s funny, because when I signed it was as third choice and goalkeeping coach but I always backed my ability to still be able to perform at this level.

“We’ve got a great group of lads here and we’ve brought into what the manager wants. It’s taken time but we are making progress and I think the fans can see that.

“We’re on a good run at the moment and we’re all working hard in training to try and make sure that continued. We’re taking each game as it comes but we do feel as a squad that we can keep this run going and see where it takes us.”