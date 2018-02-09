Kewell and Boldewijn miss out on Manager and Player of the Month awards

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell and Enzio Boldewijn have missed out on monthly awards.

The Australian and the Dutchman were both nominated for SkyBet League Two Manager and Player of the Month for January.

Enzio Boldewijn

But despite Crawley collecting 12 points in five games and Boldewijn scoring four goals, the pair missed out.

Kewell was beaten by Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth.

In four games, Wycombe had four victories and 11 goals in January, including a thrilling 3-2 win at leaders Luton, as Wycombe rose to second in the table.

Ainsworth said: “This award is for the boys really. The manager picks the team and they go out there, but once they cross that white line; they do the job, so I’m really proud of the boys, we’re on a good run at the moment and I couldn’t do it without them.

Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month: Marc McNulty (Coventry City)

“I think being the player that I was, a forward player, an attacking winger, I try to manage as I played, no holds barred attacking formations, getting at teams.

“We sacrifice the odd goal at the back for that, but scoring goals is what people want to see, it’s the way to win games and we addressed that a couple of years ago and I’m glad to say it’s been paying off in droves for the last two seasons.”

Boldewijn was beaten to the Player of the Month award by Marc McNulty of Coventry.

McNutly maintained his rich scoring streak with another four goals in January, this time in four games as Coventry continued to climb the table.

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell

The pick of his goals was a stroked winner against Chesterfield, while he also got an assist against Cambridge.

McNulty said: “It’s the first time I’ve picked up one of these awards so it’s very pleasing to receive it.

“I went on a little run in December, and as a striker you take a lot of confidence from scoring goals and it’s just gone from one week to another.

“I think the boys have just been a little bit inconsistent this season, we know that ourselves but there’s still a lot to play for, there’s still a lot of games and we’re positive that come the end of the season we’ll do well.”

League Two Manager of the Month - Gareth Ainsworth, Wycombe Wanderers

